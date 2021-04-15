Effingham Performance Center opens registration for Summer Youth Theatre Camps

EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Performance Center has opened registration for its upcoming summer theatre camps, which includes camp options for ages 6 to 18.

The 10th Annual Summer Youth Theatre Camp series will include a junior camp for ages 6 to 9, and two camp options for ages 10 to 18.

“Our summer theatre camps are a great opportunity for kids to learn about theatre, participate in a production and make new friends who also enjoy theatre,” said Kim Jansen, executive director of The EPC. “Our camps also build self-confidence, teach the importance of teamwork and foster creativity.”

Areas covered at camp include acting, auditioning, voice coaching, costume design, set building and much more.

“The kids who participate in camp learn not only about acting on a stage, but they also learn what goes on backstage,” said Jansen. “They are given the opportunity to be a part of a production from start to finish.”