Effingham Performance Center opens registration for Summer Youth Theatre Camps
Effingham Performance Center opens registration for Summer Youth Theatre Camps

EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Performance Center has opened registration for its upcoming summer theatre camps, which includes camp options for ages 6 to 18.

The 10th Annual Summer Youth Theatre Camp series will include a junior camp for ages 6 to 9, and two camp options for ages 10 to 18.

“Our summer theatre camps are a great opportunity for kids to learn about theatre, participate in a production and make new friends who also enjoy theatre,” said Kim Jansen, executive director of The EPC. “Our camps also build self-confidence, teach the importance of teamwork and foster creativity.”

Areas covered at camp include acting, auditioning, voice coaching, costume design, set building and much more.

“The kids who participate in camp learn not only about acting on a stage, but they also learn what goes on backstage,” said Jansen. “They are given the opportunity to be a part of a production from start to finish.”

Session 1 Camp, which will feature the production "James and the Giant Peach," will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 21 to July 1, with a performance the evening of July 1. Session 2 Camp, which will feature the production "Into the Woods," will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 12 to 22, with a performance the evening of July 22. The cost for camp is $125 per child for those who register early, increasing to $150 per child after April 30.

Jr. Camp will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 7 to 10, with a parent night performance the evening of June 10. The cost for Jr. Camp is $75 per child for early registration, then $100 per child after April 30.

Camps will include drinks and snacks throughout the day, but campers are asked to pack a lunch each day of the camp.

To learn more about the camp or to register to attend, stop by the EPC’s Box Office, call 217-540-2788 or visit www.TheEPC.org. Camp Scholarships are also available based on financial need.

