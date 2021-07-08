 Skip to main content
Effingham Public Library hosts local photographer

EFFINGHAM — The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library is pleased to host the work of local photographer, Corey Taylor in the Art Gallery during July.

Corey Taylor began doing photography as an editor of his college newspaper 24 years ago. He won Illinois Community College Journalists Association awards for his photography and layouts at that time, so most of his photography education was news and sports photography.

Later, when he independently studied modern photography, much of his influences came from people like Gordon Parks, Annie Leibovitz, and Chuck Shacochis.

He expanded his professional work six years ago to include his photography. Corey lives in Effingham, and does photography for people throughout the area.

Taylor’s work will be showcased until July 30.

For more information, contact Johnna Schultz, assistant director at 217-342- 2464 or johnna@effinghamlibrary.org.

