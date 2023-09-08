CHARLESTON — Tickets are now available for upcoming performances at the Doudna Fine Arts Center in Charleston, including a circus act on Saturday, Sept. 9.

'A Cirque Night Out'

The Doudna will kick off its 15-year celebratory season at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, with the Boston Circus Guild’s “A Cirque Night Out” in the Dvorak Concert Hall.

The Boston Circus Guild is a collaborative membership-based organization of over 50 musicians, artists, circus performers, dancers, and event producers from the New England area.

Guitarist, saxophonist

Jazz veterans Rory Stuart and Glenn Wilson will present a concert in the Doudna Fine Arts Center recital Hall at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept., 11. The concert is open to the public and there is no charge for admission.

Stuart is a critically acclaimed jazz guitarist and composer based in New York. Wilson has been a professional jazz saxophonist for 50 years. In addition to his many albums as a leader, Wilson has worked and recorded with The Buddy Rich Band, Lionel Hampton Orchestra, Toshiko Akiyoshi Jazz Orchestra, Tito Puente, and scores of other jazz and latin-jazz groups.

The Doudna Fine Arts Center is located one block west of Ninth Street at Garfield Avenue on the Eastern Illinois University campus.

For tickets to any of these events, call the Box Office at 217-581-3110. The Box Office is open Tuesday–Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and one hour prior to every ticketed event. You can also purchase and print tickets at doudnatix.com.