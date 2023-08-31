PARIS — Link Art Gallery’s newest exhibit, Hannah Newgent Eads’s “A Retrospective Exhibition,” begins Friday, Sept. 1, and will run through the end of the month.

The artist will be present at an opening reception at 5 p.m. Friday to give a brief talk about her life’s work and to answer any questions. The work in her exhibit will include pieces that span the breadth of mediums from oil to oriental black ink to watercolor.

Eads has spent her lifetime as an artist and educator, sharing her knowledge, techniques and passion for fine art to thousands of students and art enthusiasts through her 30-year career as a professor of art at Eastern Illinois University along with her eight years as an art supervisor and art teacher in public schools.

Throughout her career, she has developed and participated in many art programs and workshops, including for the Coles County Arts Council, the Illinois Art Education Association and for EIU and its Tarble Art Center.

The EIU arts programs she established included Media and Methods in Art Education, an annual art conference for teachers and the Summer Art Camp for high school students.