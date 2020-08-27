EIU’s Doudna cancels in-person performances for the fall semester

Crews says Fine Arts students anxiously look forward to returning to campus after summer break so they can once again be part of an ensemble, whether it be through a music performance or a theatrical production. While the pandemic has reduced the opportunity to perform in front of an audience, it is Eastern’s goal to be creative and offer some alternatives during this academic year. “I’m sure the present situation is very frustrating for these student artists, Crews added.

It is the Doudna’s intent to resume ticketed events in January 2021, but a final decision about the Spring semester will be made later in the Fall semester. Tickets for Spring performances will NOT be available until that decision has been made.

While the loss of ticketing revenue will certainly impact both the Departments of Music and Theatre, the decision to live-stream will provide EIU students with an opportunity to hone their skills, enhance their education, and share their talents with an audience looking forward to being entertained. “The Doudna is attempting to make things seem a little normal during this challenging time,” said Crews.