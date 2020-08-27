EIU’s Doudna cancels in-person performances for the fall semester

CHARLESTON — As Eastern Illinois University welcomes the return of students back to campus for a new school year, the Fall semester will certainly not look and feel like it has in previous years. In addition to students, faculty and staff wearing masks and trying to be socially distant from one another, COVID 19 has resulted in traditionally anticipated campus events being cancelled.
The spread of the pandemic has touched so many avenues of life, and the cultural Arts has not escaped the disease’s impact. With the capacity restrictions of the Illinois Phase 4 Plan and the University’s proactive goal to limit the potential of spreading the disease, the Doudna Fine Arts Center along with the Department of Music and the Department of Theatre have made the difficult decision to cancel all public, in-person performances planned for the fall semester. Paramount in this decision was the health and safety of students, staff, faculty, as well as those community members who support Doudna performances. This decision also includes the professional touring artists presented as part of the Doudna’s Premier Events series.
“This wasn’t the decision we wanted to make, but it was the decision we needed to make,” said Dan Crews, Director of Programming, Publicity and Promotion at the Doudna.
According to Crews, as an alternative to the cancellation of public in-person performances, a select number of Music and Theatre performances will be live-streamed so students and community members will have the opportunity to enjoy these performances from the comfort of their homes. Information on those free live-streamed events will be announced in September.
Crews says Fine Arts students anxiously look forward to returning to campus after summer break so they can once again be part of an ensemble, whether it be through a music performance or a theatrical production. While the pandemic has reduced the opportunity to perform in front of an audience, it is Eastern’s goal to be creative and offer some alternatives during this academic year. “I’m sure the present situation is very frustrating for these student artists, Crews added.
It is the Doudna’s intent to resume ticketed events in January 2021, but a final decision about the Spring semester will be made later in the Fall semester. Tickets for Spring performances will NOT be available until that decision has been made.
While the loss of ticketing revenue will certainly impact both the Departments of Music and Theatre, the decision to live-stream will provide EIU students with an opportunity to hone their skills, enhance their education, and share their talents with an audience looking forward to being entertained. “The Doudna is attempting to make things seem a little normal during this challenging time,” said Crews.
Eastern’s administrative team have worked extremely hard during the summer to make the Charleston campus safe and secure so that students can return for face-to-fact instruction. Many of the Doudna’s facilities will be used as additional instructional space for students. The Dvorak Concert Hall, The Recital Hall, the Lecture Hall and Theatre provide adequate space to allow social distancing, meet the limitations on the size of gatherings in accordance with campus guidelines, and advancing the University’s academic mission of offering superior undergraduate and graduate education.
The students and staff of the Doudna Fine Arts Center look forward to the day when the Center will once again be the destination of choice for quality entertainment and cultural offerings. For more information please contact the Doudna Fine Art Box Office at 217-581-3110 or email doudnatix@eiu.edu.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!