EIU’s Doudna Fine Arts Center prepares for a month of music in October

CHARLESTON — Eastern Illinois University’s Doudna Fine Arts Center is hosting two shows intended to entertain all ages with their lively visual and musical performances.

The musical group Cordis will perform Condition Blue-The Acoustic of Aquatics at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at Dvorak Concert Hall. The cost is $20.

Take an evocative journey into earth’s diverse aquatic habitats where life thrives in the most extraordinary conditions. This unprecedented performance event features internationally renowned contemporary ensemble, cordis, performing a brilliantly orchestrated water-based score by acclaimed composer Richard Grimes. The music unfolds amidst spectacular aquatic imagery both on-stage and screen.

Condition Blue represents the first in a multi-phase recording and touring project in which Cordis will explore the creative sonic and visual possibilities water, fire, and earth in an effort to raise awareness of the planet and its precious resources.

The Rolston String Quartet will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29, in the Recital Hall. General admission is $20.

With their debut album "Souvenirs," an all-Tchaikovsky release that was recently named Recording of the Month by BBC Music Magazine, Canada’s Rolston String Quartet continues to receive acclaim and recognition for their musical excellence.

The quartet was awarded First Prize at the 12th Banff International String Quartet Competition, and was the 2018 recipient of the Cleveland Quartet Award from Chamber Music America—the first international ensemble chosen for that prestigious honor.

Those interested in attending any October performances at EIU’s Doudna Fine Arts Center can purchase tickets by visiting www.doudnatix.com or by calling the EIU Doudna Box Office at 217-581-3110.

For more information about upcoming Doudna performances or about the Doudna Fine Arts Center facility, visit eiu.edi/doudna.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.