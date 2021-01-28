Entries accepted for 2021 Town & Country Amateur Art Exhibition and Blackhawk Park Art Exhibition

PARIS — The 2021 Annual Town & Country Amateur Art Exhibition is scheduled for Feb. 12 to March 12.
This exhibit is open to all amateur artists. There is an Adult Division for ages 18 and older, and a Youth Division for ages 10-17. All visual art media are accepted, including paintings, drawings, print-making, crafts, sculpture, photography and mixed media.
This exhibit is an opportunity for amateur artists to exhibit their work, participate in an art show & have their work critiqued.
The Town & Country Amateur Art Exhibition is held in conjunction with the Blackhawk Park Exhibition. The goal of the Blackhawk Park exhibit is to feature the beauty and ever changing landscapes of Blackhawk Park in Paris.
Nestled on the north edge of the city, adjacent to Blackhawk subdivision and Paris Twin Lakes, the park contains vistas of woodlands, grasses native to the prairie, creeks, the 1906 Railroad Bridge, foundations of frontier log buildings and a wide array of wildlife. Blackhawk Park is open to the public all year for those in the public who want to see the wonders of nature. This show invites artists to capture the sights of Blackhawk Park. They accept all media, as long as it depicts something from Blackhawk Park.
They will be receiving entries for both exhibits on 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, 9- 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6 and 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 7. The entry fee for both exhibits is a flat fee of $20 for members; $25 for non-members; and $5 for students for up to five entries. All entries must be original and must be entered under the name of the artist. All 2-dimensional artwork must have a secure wire attached to the back for hanging. Universal clips or sawtooth hangers will not be accepted.
All works entered will be exhibited. First, second and third place and honorable mention awards will be given reflecting the judgment of the judge. Each award winner will receive a ribbon and certificate. All first place winners in the Town & Country Amateur Art Exhibition will be eligible to exhibit in the State Town & Country Exhibition held in September, which is sponsored by the Champaign County Park District.
According to State Town & Country Amateur Art Exhibit guidelines, amateur artists are broadly defined as those who:
- Do the exhibit form of art for pastime, not vocation.
- Have no degree in visual fine arts, commercial art, photography, etc. and are not currently enrolled in an educational program leading to an art degree.
Amateur adult artists are broadly defined as those who do not:
- Do art in the entered art form for a livelihood.
- Have degrees in fine (visual) or commercial art, photography, etc.
- Teach arts or crafts as a profession or compete in professional art exhibits.
The opening reception will be held on Friday, Feb. 12, from 5-6:30 p.m. The judge will be critiquing the exhibit and handing out the awards at 5:30 p.m.
The entry form that is used for both exhibits is available at www.linkartgallery.org/.
In you have any questions, or would like additional information, please call the art gallery at 217-466-8130, or visit the website.