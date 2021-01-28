Entries accepted for 2021 Town & Country Amateur Art Exhibition and Blackhawk Park Art Exhibition

PARIS — The 2021 Annual Town & Country Amateur Art Exhibition is scheduled for Feb. 12 to March 12.

This exhibit is open to all amateur artists. There is an Adult Division for ages 18 and older, and a Youth Division for ages 10-17. All visual art media are accepted, including paintings, drawings, print-making, crafts, sculpture, photography and mixed media.

This exhibit is an opportunity for amateur artists to exhibit their work, participate in an art show & have their work critiqued.

The Town & Country Amateur Art Exhibition is held in conjunction with the Blackhawk Park Exhibition. The goal of the Blackhawk Park exhibit is to feature the beauty and ever changing landscapes of Blackhawk Park in Paris.

Nestled on the north edge of the city, adjacent to Blackhawk subdivision and Paris Twin Lakes, the park contains vistas of woodlands, grasses native to the prairie, creeks, the 1906 Railroad Bridge, foundations of frontier log buildings and a wide array of wildlife. Blackhawk Park is open to the public all year for those in the public who want to see the wonders of nature. This show invites artists to capture the sights of Blackhawk Park. They accept all media, as long as it depicts something from Blackhawk Park.