PARIS — The 2023 Annual Town & Country Amateur Art Exhibition is scheduled for Feb. 17 to March 17.

This exhibit is open to all amateur artists. There is an adult division for ages 18 and older, and a youth division for ages 10-17. All visual art media are accepted, including paintings, drawings, print-making, crafts, sculpture, photography and mixed media.

The Town & Country Amateur Art Exhibition is held in conjunction with the Blackhawk Park Exhibition. The goal of the Blackhawk Park exhibit is to feature the beauty and ever changing landscapes of Blackhawk Park in Paris. This show invites artists to capture the sights of Blackhawk Park. They accept all media, as long as it depicts something from Blackhawk Park.

They will be receiving entries for both exhibits from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, and 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. The entry fee for both exhibits is $20 for members; $25 for non-members; and $5 for students for up to five entries. All entries must be original and must be entered under the name of the artist.

All works entered will be exhibited. First, second and third place and honorable mention awards. All first place winners in the Town & Country Amateur Art Exhibition will be eligible to exhibit in the State Town & Country Exhibition held in September, which is sponsored by the Champaign County Park District.

The opening reception will be held on Friday, Feb. 17, from 5-6:30 p.m. The judge will be critiquing the exhibit and handing out the awards at 5:30 p.m.

The entry form that is used for both exhibits is available at linkartgallery.org/. For more information, call 217-466-8130.