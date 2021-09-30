Entries accepted for annual Fall Juried Exhibition at Link Art Gallery

PARIS — The Link Art Gallery is pleased to announce a call for artists for the 67th annual Fall Juried Exhibition. The annual fall show is sponsored by area businesses and individuals, and because of their continued support, this show is now in its 67th year.

The show is scheduled at the Link Art Gallery Friday, Oct. 8 through Nov. 12.

The exhibit is open to all artists 18 years or older who live within a 100 mile radius of Paris. All media except photography will be accepted, including 3D work. Each 2D entry must be wired for hanging and not exceed 42-inches wide. All entries must be original and done within the last five years by the person in whose name it is submitted. Entries previously exhibited at the Gallery are not eligible.

Each artist may submit up to three pieces for $20 per artist if an Art Center member, $25 per artist for non-members, or $15 for students. All entry fees are nonrefundable.

The judge for this year’s competition is Dorothy Bennett, artist and retired art educator. Bennett will select the entries to be exhibited and award recipients.

Awards include Judge’s Choice Award ($250), five Merit Awards ($100 each) and Honorable Mention Awards (ribbons).

Receiving dates are as follows:

Friday, Oct. 1, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 2, 9-11 a.m.

Sunday, Oct. 3, 1-3 p.m.

An opening reception will be held Friday, Oct. 15, from 5-6:30 p.m. The judge will be present at the reception to critique the exhibit, hand out the awards, and answer any questions.

For more information, call the Link Art Gallery at 217-466-8130 or visit its linkartgallery.org.

