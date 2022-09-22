Entries accepted for annual Fall Juried Exhibition at Link Art Gallery

PARIS — The Link Art Gallery is pleased to announce a call for artists for the 68th annual Fall Juried Exhibition.

The annual fall show is sponsored by area businesses and individuals, and because of their continued support, it is now in its 68th year.

The show will run Friday, Oct. 7, through Saturday, Nov. 12.

The exhibit is open to all artists 18 years or older who live within a 100 mile radius of Paris. All media except photography will be accepted, including 3D work. Each 2D entry must be wired for hanging and not exceed 42-inches wide. All entries must be original and done within the last five years by the person in whose name it is submitted.

Each artist may submit up to three pieces for $20 per artist if an Art Center member, $25 per artist for non-members, or $15 for students. All entry fees are nonrefundable.

The judge for this year’s competition is Jan Kappes, an artist from Charleston. Kappes will select the entries to be exhibited and award recipients.

Entries will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30; 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1; and 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2.

An opening reception will be held Friday, Oct. 14, from 5-6:30 p.m. The judge will be present at the reception to critique the exhibit, hand out the awards, and answer any questions.