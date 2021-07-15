Entries accepted for annual Midwest Photography Exhibit at Link Art Gallery

PARIS — The Link Art Gallery in Paris will host the annual Midwest Photography Juried Exhibition Friday, July 23- August 27. The exhibit is open to all photographers in Illinois and Indiana.

There is an Adult Division, ages 18 and up, and a Youth Division, ages 10-17. Each photographer may submit up to three entries. The fee is $20 for Art Center members, $25 for non-members and $15 for students for up to three entries. All fees are non-refundable. All photographs must have a wire attached to the back for hanging. Sawtooth hangers are not accepted.

Photographs previously exhibited in juried shows at the Art Gallery are not eligible to be entered. All photos must have been taken by the exhibitor. The gallery accepts all forms of photography and all forms of photography will be judged together.

As this show has become very popular, in the event the gallery receives more entries than they are able to exhibit, it will be left up to the judge’s discretion to cut entries from the show.

The judge for this year’s competition is Rhonda Yocum, a retired teacher and photographer from Terre Haute, Indiana. The judge will select works to be included in the exhibit and present awards to the winning photographers.

The following awards will be given:

Adult Division: First Place, $100; Second Place, $75; and Honorable Mention, Ribbon.

Youth Division: First Place, $50; Second Place, $25; and Honorable Mention, Ribbon.

Receiving dates for the Photography Show are Friday, July 16, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday, July 17-18, 1-3 p.m.

The opening reception will be held Friday, July 23, from 5-6:30 p.m. The judge will be critiquing the exhibit and handing out the awards at approximately 5:30 p.m.

For an entry form, questions or any additional information, please feel free to contact the Link Art Gallery at 217-466-8130. Information about the photography show is also available on their website at www.parisartcenter.com.

