PARIS — Entries are being accepted for the Midwest Photography Show to be held July 21-Aug. 25 at Link Art Gallery, 132 S. Central Ave., in Paris.

An opening reception will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. Friday, July 21.

This exhibit is open to all Illinois and Indiana photographers. There is an Adult Division, ages 18 and up, and a Youth Division, ages 10-17.

Each photographer may submit up to three entries. The fee is $20 for Art Center members and $25 for non-members for up to three entries. The entry fee for students is $15 for up to three entries.

Photos are being accepted Friday to Sunday, July 14-16.

Photographs previously exhibited are not eligible. Photos must have been taken by the exhibitor.

This year’s judge is Greg A. Cooper, an assistant professor of photojournalism in the School of Communication and Journalism at Eastern Illinois University.