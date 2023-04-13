PARIS — Link Art Gallery in Paris is seeking entries for its Painting the Prairie juried exhibition.

Artists are asked to interpret the people, landscapes and sights of the Midwest. All paint media is eligible to be entered, including pastel, pen, ink and mixed media projects.

The “Spirit of Lincoln” award will be given to the entry deemed to reflect most closely the characteristics of the man, Lincoln, and his life. The winner of the award will receive $200.

The exhibit opens on Friday, May 5, and ends Friday, June 9. The opening reception will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. Friday, May 12.

“Painting the Prairie” is open to all artists 18 years of age and older. Entries must be original and created within the last five years, and must be the work of the person in whose name it is submitted.

Artists may submit up to three entries for a non-refundable fee of $5 for students, $20 for Link Art Gallery members, and $25 for non-members.

Entries will be received from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, April 28; 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 29l and 1-3 p.m. Sunday, April 30.