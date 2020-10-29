EPC to accept nominations for Golden Ticket Award

EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Performance Center announces nominations will be accepted for an essential worker to receive two Golden Tickets to the theater for Season 11 shows.

Nominations for the Golden Ticket Award will be accepted during the month of November with the award recipient to be announced on Dec. 4. The Golden Ticket Award includes two tickets to each of the Season 11 shows.

“We have given away two Golden Tickets in past seasons, but this year, we decided to award the tickets to an essential worker who has gone above and beyond during the pandemic,” said Kim Jansen, executive director of The EPC.

Examples of essential workers include, but are not limited to, health care workers, emergency service workers, teachers, factory workers, truck drivers, childcare providers, farmers, hardware store workers, mechanics, electricians, plumbers, and social service workers.

Nominations will be accepted through a form available at The EPC’s Box Office or an online form available on The EPC’s website at www.theepc.org. Forms must be turned in by Monday, Nov. 30, to be eligible for the award.