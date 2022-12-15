 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
EPC to present Scott Wattles Rock and Roll Christmas Show

  • ROB STROUD, JOURNAL GAZETTE & TIMS-COURIER

A painting crew from Stang Arts in Effingham works on completing a mural on the west wall of the Cross County Mall in Mattoon.

EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Performance Center will present Scott Wattles and the Blue Suede Crew's Rock ‘n’ Roll Christmas Show at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, as they perform Christmas classics, such as “Jingle Bell Rock,” “Silver Bells,” “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer,” and more.

Tickets are $20, for all seats.

To purchase tickets, stop by the EPC’s Box Office, call 217-540-2788 or visit ticketmaster.com/epc.

