Ex-Bombers in concert at Tarble After Hours

Tarble After Hours, Ex - Bombers

The Ex-Bombers will perform at Tarble After Hours event on the campus of Eastern Illinois University on Friday, Nov. 18.

 Submitted photo

CHARLESTON — Experience the Tarble Arts Center after hours, with food and fine arts, featuring live music by the Ex-Bombers from 5-8 pm. Friday, Nov. 18.

This event is free and open to the public and refreshments will be served.

The Ex-Bombers are described as a sinister psychedelic blues duo who play resonant songs harnessing the thunder of electric 8-string bass and drums, a pair of wrecking ball voices, and a kaleidoscope perspective of a world on fire.

Since 2010 they have been amassing a cult following through their live shows and five vinyl releases on Cavetone Records.

For more information, contact the Tarble Arts Center at 217-581-2787 or at tarble@eiu.edu.

