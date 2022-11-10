Ex-Bombers in concert at Tarble After Hours

CHARLESTON — Experience the Tarble Arts Center after hours, with food and fine arts, featuring live music by the Ex-Bombers from 5-8 pm. Friday, Nov. 18.

This event is free and open to the public and refreshments will be served.

The Ex-Bombers are described as a sinister psychedelic blues duo who play resonant songs harnessing the thunder of electric 8-string bass and drums, a pair of wrecking ball voices, and a kaleidoscope perspective of a world on fire.

Since 2010 they have been amassing a cult following through their live shows and five vinyl releases on Cavetone Records.