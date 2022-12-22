Fine Arts County of Effingham event to celebrate 50th anniversary

EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Performance Center will join Fine Arts County of Effingham (FACE) in celebrating 50 years of the group bringing performing arts to the Effingham community

The FACE Players will present three performances of “Love, Sex & the IRS” at the Effingham Performance Center in March. Show times are 7 p.m. Friday, March 17; and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, March 18. Tickets are $20.

FACE, which was established in 1973, is a not-for-profit organization whose purpose is to enrich, educate and entertain the community by providing superior theatrical, musical, and choral experiences for both participants and audiences.

“We are excited to host the FACE Players at The EPC as they celebrate 50 years in our community,” said Kim Jansen, executive director of The EPC. “Our organization and FACE’s organization have very similar missions, which include promoting the arts in the community.”

To kick-off the 50th-year celebration, FACE will host a public reception at The EPC from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan 17. The event will include a special presale offer for all attendees.

The FACE membership and EPC season ticket holder exclusive presale will be held from 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24.

Public sale opens at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Public sale tickets can be purchased at the Box Office, by calling 217-540-2788 or online at ticketmaster.com/epc.

Auditions for the comedy farce, “Love, Sex & the IRS” by Billy Van Zant and Jane Milmore, will be held at The EPC from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Jan. 9 and 12.

The cast includes five men ages late 20s and up and three women ages late 20s to early 60s. For additional information on auditions, email effinghamface@gmail.com or call 217-347-9678.