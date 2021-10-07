 Skip to main content
Flourishes Gallery hosts artwork from Dan Modzelewski

Flourishes October Exhibit

Pictured, artist Dan Modzelewski, with an example of his artwork on display at his current exhibit at Flourishes Art Gallery in Shelbyville.

 Submitted photo

SHELBYVILLE — The latest art works of Dan Modzelewski are on display at Flourishes Gallery and Studios in downtown Shelbyville until Thursday, Nov. 4.

All are created in colored pencil in his well-developed style and all created around the theme of "people."

Modzelewski has been very active with his art in the Shelbyville area since moving here after retiring from teaching art in the Downers Grove High School. Some of the metal figures that adorn city walls, the mural painted on the masonry wall leading east down the hill, and his help and participation with the yearly Shelby County Art Show have been just a few of his artistic contributions to the area.

Keepers of the Arts at Flourishes is open for viewing during regular business hours Thursdays, 1-5 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., as well as by appointment.

For more information, contact Keepers of the Arts at keepersofthearts@gmail.com or call 217-827-5690.

