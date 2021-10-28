 Skip to main content
editor's pick

Flourishes Gallery hosts Biblical Arts showcase

Flourishes Biblical Show

Sandy Brix, an artist from Holy Cross Lutheran Church, is pictured with two of her creations and surrounded by many from other artists to be featured at the upcoming Biblical Creations show at Flourishes Art Gallery. Most entries are two-dimensional, as shown here.

 Submitted photo

SHELBYVILLE — The Biblical Creations Show, featuring art from area artists, opens to the public on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 5-7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 7, from 1-4 p.m. At Flourishes Gallery and Studios in Shelbyville, 140 1/2 East Main.

The public is invited to view over 50 creations from ages 3 through adult and from ten churches. Keepers of the Arts at Flourishes Gallery and Studios is sponsoring the show. The Upper Lobby, Theme Hall, Gallery and Ballroom will all be used to display artwork.

The show will continue through Dec. 16. Artists are all affiliated with a local church even though that was not a requirement. Shelbyville churches represented in alphabetical order are: First Assembly of God, First Presbyterian Church, First United Methodist Church, Holy Cross Lutheran Church, and Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Those in other locales are Christian Church in Pana, Faith Baptist Church in Champaign, Mount Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hillsboro, and United in Faith Church in Pana.

For more information, contact Keepers of the Arts at keepersofthearts@gmail.com or call 217-827-5690.

