Flourishes Gallery hosts Biblical Arts showcase

SHELBYVILLE — The Biblical Creations Show, featuring art from area artists, opens to the public on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 5-7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 7, from 1-4 p.m. At Flourishes Gallery and Studios in Shelbyville, 140 1/2 East Main.

The public is invited to view over 50 creations from ages 3 through adult and from ten churches. Keepers of the Arts at Flourishes Gallery and Studios is sponsoring the show. The Upper Lobby, Theme Hall, Gallery and Ballroom will all be used to display artwork.

The show will continue through Dec. 16. Artists are all affiliated with a local church even though that was not a requirement. Shelbyville churches represented in alphabetical order are: First Assembly of God, First Presbyterian Church, First United Methodist Church, Holy Cross Lutheran Church, and Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

Those in other locales are Christian Church in Pana, Faith Baptist Church in Champaign, Mount Zion Lutheran Church in Litchfield, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hillsboro, and United in Faith Church in Pana.

For more information, contact Keepers of the Arts at keepersofthearts@gmail.com or call 217-827-5690.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.