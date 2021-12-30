Flourishes Gallery hosts first in Winter Art Workshop series

SHELBYVILLE — Winter Art Workshops are offered through Keepers of the Arts at Flourishes in Shelbyville with January and some February classes now finalized.

Eleonora Schonhofer will teach the felting process she learned in 2017 and continues to learn, a method using water, soap, a few tools, and your own hands.

About this technique she says, “I find that it is a totally different feeling when you are wearing a wool shoe. I also find that wrist and knee warmers help many people.”

Wool is a natural, renewable fiber that is highly breathable, keeps you dry, warm and doesn’t stick when wet, and absorbs and repels water, among other attributes.

All supplies will be provided from 1-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, for participants to learn the process and make a wrist warmer.

Other workshops offered will be:

Color Basics and Palette Knife Painting with Carol Kessler on Saturday, Jan. 15

Portrait Drawing with Carol Kessler on Saturday, Jan. 29.

Watercolors for the Beginner with Kathy Marshall and Oil Pastel with Carol Kessler on Saturday, Feb. 19.

Contact the Keepers of the Arts for details and for sign-up information at 217-827-5690.

