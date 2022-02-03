Flourishes Gallery hosts upcoming watercolor class

SHELBYVILLE — Kathy Marshall, a Pana resident for less than a year, is becoming known for her watercolor paintings. She entered two of flowers in the Biblical Creations Show held in November and December at Flourishes Gallery and Studios in Shelbyville, sponsored by Keepers of the Arts.

She has also joined the wider area group of Painted Ladies, Artists with a View, in which members travel from Shelbyville, Hillsboro, Litchfield, Pana and Butler to create together.

She will be teaching "Beginning Watercolor" on Saturday, Feb. 19, at Flourishes from 10-noon. The class size will be kept to eight so that social distancing can take place. Age 14 and up are welcome. Call Keepers of the Arts to sign up at 217-827-5690.

Moving the area in retirement with her husband to enjoy the fishing opportunities, Marshall has previously had a career in teaching cosmetology, with her painting and drawing done for pleasure and short-term commissions.

She is a member of the McLean County Art Center in Bloomington and has sold her work in different states. Other than watercolor, she works in watercolor pencil and pen and ink. Learn more about Marshall at kathymariestudio.com.

