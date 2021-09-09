 Skip to main content
Flourishes Gallery to host 'Mostly Scotland' exhibit

Mostly Scotland

Pictured, artist Carol Kessler with some of her artwork to be on display in the upcoming "Mostly Scotland" exhibit opening at Flourishes Art Gallery in Shelbyville.

SHELBYVILLE — “Mostly Scotland” has been announced as the newest art exhibit at Flourishes Gallery and Studios in downtown Shelbyville. Carol Kessler, artist, vacationed in Scotland many times, coming home with photos from which to paint in both oil and pastel.

The opening reception will be held Saturday, Sept. 11, from 2-5 p.m. with Kessler present to talk to visitors about her work and techniques.

Flourishes is located at 140 1/2 E. Main, Shelbyville with an elevator available to reach the second floor. This show is brought to you by Keepers of the Arts.

Kessler also has ongoing pastel paintings on display using a new medium for her of PanPastel in which to experiment.

This show will continue until Nov. 3 and viewable during open hours or by appointment.

For more information, contact Keepers of the Arts at keepersofthearts@gmail.com or call 217-827-5690.

