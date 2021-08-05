Flourishes Gallery to host Poppet Maulding photography exhibition

SHELBYVILLE — New art is now present at Flourishes Gallery and Studios in downtown Shelbyville, 140 1/2 E. Main St., featuring Poppet Maulding’s altering photographs.

The public is invited to view her art and greet the artist from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7.

The title of her show is “Beauty in Solitude," and features photography that has been enhanced through the use of various editing software. A workshop session on taking better photos is currently being offered. Visit her Facebook page for sign-up information.

Present work of hers being shown includes Shelbyville Chautaugua, Best Wedding Chapel, and other area sites.

Maulding is self-taught and has over 35 year’s experience in art and digital photography. Her area of expertise is portraiture and nature themed photography. She enjoys showcasing the beauty of isolation and the serenity of solitude.

She has volunteered her time helping to save animals at Herrick Wildlife Rescue by using photography to create positivity and awareness, and most recently to promote the Shelbyville Chautauqua. She has also worked with many local businesses, including Barker's Balloonery, Grammy's Floral, and Best Wedding Chapel.

Maulding's artwork has been featured in Mused, Sierra Trading Post, WAND-TV, and South Magazine. She has also worked commercially with T's Toffee in Spring Grove, Illinois and Justine in Kona, Hawaii.

You can view her work at Facebook.com/Poppetography and 500px.com/Poppetography

Contact Keepers of the Arts at keepersofthearts@gmail.com or call 217-827-5690.

