Flourishes highlighting artist Shirley Buescher

SHELBYVILLE — Flourishes Art Gallery in Shelbyville is highlighting the artwork of Shirley Buescher

Shirley Buescher is an artist well-known in Pana, Shelbyville and Decatur. In her long-time residency in Pana, she has been instrumental with her art and leadership through the Community Council for the Arts, designed and painted murals, orchestrating the Tri-County Fair art exhibit, and the teaching of art classes. In Shelbyville she has participated in the Shelby County Art Show for many years, exhibiting (and winning awards) and demonstrating to others how she executes her talent.

At Flourishes Gallery and Studios, located in downtown Shelbyville, she has had her work in exhibits and has participated in the Art Talk Tuesday group. In Decatur, she is a member of Gallery 510, having her own shows and sharing her time with the setting up of First Friday openings and hanging of other shows like October National.