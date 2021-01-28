 Skip to main content
Flourishes highlighting artist Shirley Buescher
SHELBYVILLE — Flourishes Art Gallery in Shelbyville is highlighting the artwork of Shirley Buescher

Shirley Buescher is an artist well-known in Pana, Shelbyville and Decatur. In her long-time residency in Pana, she has been instrumental with her art and leadership through the Community Council for the Arts, designed and painted murals, orchestrating the Tri-County Fair art exhibit, and the teaching of art classes. In Shelbyville she has participated in the Shelby County Art Show for many years, exhibiting (and winning awards) and demonstrating to others how she executes her talent.

At Flourishes Gallery and Studios, located in downtown Shelbyville, she has had her work in exhibits and has participated in the Art Talk Tuesday group. In Decatur, she is a member of Gallery 510, having her own shows and sharing her time with the setting up of First Friday openings and hanging of other shows like October National.

Watercolor is the paint medium of which she is most know as well as the subject matter of flowers. However, she also works in acrylics, oils, and water-based oils. She has attended workshops and studied many books to hone her skills. After retirement as an executive secretary, she was able to spend more time with her art. She mostly creates on her own from photos she has taken and has done commission work as well.

