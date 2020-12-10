Flourishes highlighting Shelbyville artist Gretchen Geer

SHELBYVILLE — Flourishes Art Gallery in Shelbyville is highlighting the artwork of Shelbyville resident Gretchen Geer.

Geer grew up with artist parents Lud and Delores Storm. Lud created pottery and wood pieces and Delores taught art in the public school at Beecher City, creating on her own while teaching others and continuing past retirement. She has entered the Shelby County Art Show with winning watercolor pieces and has created a variety of commissioned pieces.

Gretchen’s creations are often birds (eagle, cardinals, chickadee, etc.), dog head studies, and scenes with woods, water and barns. Even though her media of choice has been watercolor and acrylic, she is experimenting with water-based oil paints. She works from her photos or, if a commissioned piece, photos given to her by the client. Another new adventure in creating is learning how to clean and spin wool with a large, historic spinning wheel, a find from her sister’s college friend.

During the period of dealing with life and the COVID-19 pandemic, she has slowed in her painting activity. She does, however, get encouragement and prompts by her family to create.

