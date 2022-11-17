Flourishes to feature art teacher, grades schoolers' artwork

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shelbyville art teacher Caleb Mathis will be the featured artist at the upcoming art show at Flourishes Art Gallery in Shelbyville.

SHELBYVILLE — Shelbyville art teacher Caleb Mathis and Shelbyville Elementary School artists are the subjects of an upcoming art show from 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, at Flourishes Art Gallery in downtown Shelbyville.

Mathis teaches art to students in grades 6-12. Of his work, Carol Kessler, president of Keepers of the Arts, said, “Mr. Mathis shows a strong ability in his use of color and the creation of plains. He uses some unexpected colors, especially in his portraits.”

He has submitted a variety of subject matter to this show including paintings for his children’s rooms, family portraits, animals, prints, and more.

Also featured will be an exhibit by Shelbyville Elementary K-5th graders led by Bridgette Cole with "color theory" and "fall" being the featured themes.

Still featured at Flourishes is Carol Kessler's “Drawn to Trees” show in the ballroom, Diane Wheeler's photography in the Theme Hall and Nicole Christison's paintings in the upper lobby.

The location is 140 1/2 E. Main Street, Shelbyville.

