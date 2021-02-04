 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flourishes to hold 54th annual Art Show
0 comments
editor's pick

Flourishes to hold 54th annual Art Show

{{featured_button_text}}

SHELBYVILLE — The Shelby County Art Show Committee is proud to announce that the 2021 Show will take place this April at Flourishes Gallery and Studios, 140 1/2 E. Main, Shelbyville.

After cancelling the 2020 Show due to COVID-19 many artists felt let down, not able to show their artist talent as many have done every year for so many years. So the 2021 show will be the 54th year instead of 2020 and participants may enter work done since the 2019 Show.

YMCA group fitness program to relaunch

Schools have been notified about the changes by email and adults are in the process of being emailed or notified otherwise. Brochures containing all information about submitting works to the art show can be picked up at Merle Norman, Flourishes Gallery, Lake Shelbyville Visitor Center, Shelbyville Chamber of Commerce and Shelbyville Illinois Tourism & Visitors Center. Facebook users will also find the information at the Shelby County Art Show Facebook page.

With masks and distancing ever in mind, the show will be held on two different weekends, with the K-12 work exhibited on on April 10-11 and the adult show two weeks later on April 24-25. Additional time is scheduled so there may be less people present at one time. Plans are also in the process to video the show to present it on their Facebook page.

For more information, contact Carol Kessler at carolkessler1948@gmail.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News