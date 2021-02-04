Flourishes to hold 54th annual Art Show

SHELBYVILLE — The Shelby County Art Show Committee is proud to announce that the 2021 Show will take place this April at Flourishes Gallery and Studios, 140 1/2 E. Main, Shelbyville.

After cancelling the 2020 Show due to COVID-19 many artists felt let down, not able to show their artist talent as many have done every year for so many years. So the 2021 show will be the 54th year instead of 2020 and participants may enter work done since the 2019 Show.

Schools have been notified about the changes by email and adults are in the process of being emailed or notified otherwise. Brochures containing all information about submitting works to the art show can be picked up at Merle Norman, Flourishes Gallery, Lake Shelbyville Visitor Center, Shelbyville Chamber of Commerce and Shelbyville Illinois Tourism & Visitors Center. Facebook users will also find the information at the Shelby County Art Show Facebook page.

With masks and distancing ever in mind, the show will be held on two different weekends, with the K-12 work exhibited on on April 10-11 and the adult show two weeks later on April 24-25. Additional time is scheduled so there may be less people present at one time. Plans are also in the process to video the show to present it on their Facebook page.