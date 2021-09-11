 Skip to main content
CHURCH BRIEFS

Gaslight Art Colony announces Fiber Art Show award winners

MARSHALL — Gaslight Art Colony recently held their second Fiber Art Show.

  • “Best of Show” was awarded to Daiva Markelis for her quilt, “Town and Country”.
  • Alice Pine was awarded First Place for her art quilt, “Sunset Prairie”.
  • Erin Caldwell won Second Place for her hand embroidery on fabric, “Beautiful, Slow & Steady”,
  • Ruth Ann Sheehy was awarded Third Place for her art piece “Sunrise Garden”.

Gaslight wishes a special thank you to Judge Cathie Laska for judging this show. She was involved in art education for 35 years. Several of her works are also on display and some are available of purchase at the gallery.

Organizers also thank Susan Guinnip for donating the sunflowers from Lazy G Sunflowers that were sold with the proceeds going to the Gaslight. Her contributions were greatly appreciated.

Gaslight Art Colony congratulates the 2021 fiber artists for entering their work in this show.

For more information about the Gaslight Art Colony, visit their website www.gaslightartcolony.com.

To submit your items to CHURCH BRIEFS, email cwalker@jg-tc.com or call 217-238-6864.

