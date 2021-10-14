Gaslight Art Colony feature artwork of Scott Payne

MARSHALL — Gaslight Art Colony will feature the work of artist Scott Payne at its upcoming exhibit. The show opens Saturday, Oct. 16, with an artist reception from 5-8 p.m..

About his artwork and the upcoming exhibit, Payne says the following,

"First of all, I want to thank Jo Rich-Vadis and the Gaslight Art Colony for allowing me this show. I’m a self-taught painter. Occasionally there’s an 'aha moment' with many a failure along the way. Every time you pick it up and try again you’ve added a little something to your toolbox. You still may forget it at the shop, but it’s still there.

"Nowadays, I’m influenced by the Russian Impressionists Denys Gorodnychyi, Andrey Selenin, and Vitaly Makarov. Then there are abstract expressionists that I like and of course many local artists. I’ve had the pleasure through the Gaslight to meet artists, see, and discuss their work. Art is probably the only real magic, it has the ability to transcend, to communicate and to heal. It’s pure!"

His artwork will remain in the gallery until Saturday, Nov.13. Stop in during regular business hours: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Thursdays, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. to see this new exhibit.

Gaslight Art Colony is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to broadening an appreciation of the Arts by providing opportunities that promote awareness, participation and understanding through fine arts exhibitions, classes and workshops.

Gaslight Art Gallery is located at 516 Archer Ave. in Marshall. Learn more at gaslightartcolony.com, Facebook, by email at gaslightartcolony@gmail.com or by calling 217-293-1050.

