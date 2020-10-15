Gaslight Art Colony hosting 'River Life' virtual show

MARSHALL — "River Life" is the theme of a River City Art Association membership show opening Saturday, Oct. 17, with a virtual presentation on the Facebook page of Gaslight Art Colony in Marshall.

The theme embraces words by Leonardo da Vinci, Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. and Henry David Thoreau in their interpretation and expression of a river's importance and influence on everyday life.

"A river is more than an amenity, it is a treasure," said Supreme Court Justice Holmes in a dispute over water rights. "It offers a necessity of life that must be rationed among those who have power over it."

Holmes often connected the theme of nature to human relations and social teachings. Da Vinci described water as "the driving force" in nature. Thoreau, the naturalist, was concerned by the physical effects on the landscape left by water. Immersing himself in nature, a more philosophical Thoreau wrote, "The life in us is like the water in a river."

More than a necessity, water is often the driving force in an artist's nature to paint a picture of life and the metaphorical rivers and streams that run through it.