Gaslight Art Colony hosting 'River Life' virtual show

MARSHALL — "River Life" is the theme of a River City Art Association membership show opening Saturday, Oct. 17, with a virtual presentation on the Facebook page of Gaslight Art Colony in Marshall.
The theme embraces words by Leonardo da Vinci, Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. and Henry David Thoreau in their interpretation and expression of a river's importance and influence on everyday life.
"A river is more than an amenity, it is a treasure," said Supreme Court Justice Holmes in a dispute over water rights. "It offers a necessity of life that must be rationed among those who have power over it."
Holmes often connected the theme of nature to human relations and social teachings. Da Vinci described water as "the driving force" in nature. Thoreau, the naturalist, was concerned by the physical effects on the landscape left by water. Immersing himself in nature, a more philosophical Thoreau wrote, "The life in us is like the water in a river."
More than a necessity, water is often the driving force in an artist's nature to paint a picture of life and the metaphorical rivers and streams that run through it.
River City Art Association was named in 2008 for its connection with the Wabash River, the treasure in Terre Haute that has inspired countless other poets, authors and visionaries to tell their life stories through song, the printed word and works of art.
Influenced by the life source of the Wabash Valley as well as the undercurrents in their everyday existence, Indiana and Illinois artists interpret and transfer thoughts, emotions and dreams in a painting, drawing, photograph or other artistic outlet.
To create their personal treasures, RCAA members use pastels, Conte crayon, pen and ink, charcoal, oils, acrylics, wood, glass, clay, threads, fibers, metals, paper and digital techniques.
Each medium breathes renewed life into the many colorful landscapes, life-like portraits, detailed carvings, fine line etchings, unique sculptures, abstracts and still life featured in RCAA's show in the Gaslight Art Colony gallery.
At 5 p.m. Satruday, the virtual opening can be viewed on the GAC Facebook page or webpage and artwork can be purchased by visiting GAC webpage gaslightartcolony.com.
In-person visits to the GAC gallery at 516 Archer Ave. will be limited to two at a time from 9 a.m. to noon, Wednesdays and Thursdays, Oct. 20 through Nov. 13, or by appointment.
