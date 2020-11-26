Gaslight Art Colony hosting virtual November art show

MARSHALL — Gaslight Art Colony is pleased to announce that Anna Lee Chalos-McAleese and Andy McAleese of Seesaw Studios, Inc. from Terre Haute will be presenting new work for their upcoming virtual show.
Artwwork will be on display through Saturday, Dec. 12.
According to a press release Anna Lee says, "As my career in art continues to evolve, glass remains at the heart of my work. Initially I blew glass but soon moved into cold-working, casting and fusing.
Often, I'll have four or five pieces under construction in the studio simultaneously, as some of these techniques are more complicated than others. This also gives me the freedom to express myself via these various techniques. My work is not defined by one process, but rather the inspiration of each design.
Many of these linear designs were inspired by drawings I did while on a plane trip. I was intrigued with the plowed fields below and drew several of them, finding the patterns very interesting and also was surprised at how I lost myself in thought while gazing at these marks left by farmers.
I love the way an idea comes forth via molten glass and is preserved for viewing and contemplation for a longer period due to these various processes."
About his art, according to the same press release, Andy says, "Glass containing copper or sulfur will react to silver foil when heated to 1480 degrees Fahrenheit and fume to discolor the glass. I've been developing color field compositions with these effects. The process is serendipitous; many surprises await when I open the kiln.
Hanging out with my future wife as she worked on her undergraduate art projects introduced me to the excitement and beauty of creating art. Several years later I decided to combine my engineering background with a developing love of art to pursue a career of furniture production. I maintained an independent business for 30 years doing custom design furniture and architectural woodwork.
Since my retirement I've continued to make art using fused and cast glass, ceramics and skin convered kayaks as my means of expression.
A virtual video of their art will be available for viewing on Facebook and at www.gaslightartcolony.com.
To submit your items to CHURCH BRIEFS, email cwalker@jg-tc.com or call 217-238-6864.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!