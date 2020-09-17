Gaslight Art Colony hosting virtual show to honor Kate Schofield Meehling

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MARSHALL — Join the Gaslight Art Colony online Saturday, Sept. 19, for their first Virtual Art Show featuring the work of Kate Schofield Meehling. The show will include over 90 art pieces.

A reception hosted by Kate’s family will open with a Facebook live video. Please Join Gaslight’s Facebook page for a live chat at 5 p.m. to watch family members describe the available art pieces. Viewers will be able to ask questions about the art pieces.

The virtual show can be viewed on the newly design Gaslight website at gaslightartcolony.com beginning Sept. 19. The slideshow identifies the art piece and provides information about the medium, size and price. The pieces for sale have direct links to make purchases. A percentage of the sales will go to support Gaslight for operational costs as they look forward for putting on more virtual shows in the future.

Kate’s art will be on display Sept. 22-October 10. The Art Colony will be open from 9 a.m.-noon on Wednesdays and Thursdays for anyone wishing to view the art work in person. Private showings are available by appointment only, please call (217) 264-4588. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. All purchases can be made online and arrangements to pick up the art work will be scheduled.