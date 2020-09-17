Gaslight Art Colony hosting virtual show to honor Kate Schofield Meehling

MARSHALL — Join the Gaslight Art Colony online Saturday, Sept. 19, for their first Virtual Art Show featuring the work of Kate Schofield Meehling. The show will include over 90 art pieces.
A reception hosted by Kate’s family will open with a Facebook live video. Please Join Gaslight’s Facebook page for a live chat at 5 p.m. to watch family members describe the available art pieces. Viewers will be able to ask questions about the art pieces.
The virtual show can be viewed on the newly design Gaslight website at gaslightartcolony.com beginning Sept. 19. The slideshow identifies the art piece and provides information about the medium, size and price. The pieces for sale have direct links to make purchases. A percentage of the sales will go to support Gaslight for operational costs as they look forward for putting on more virtual shows in the future.
Kate’s art will be on display Sept. 22-October 10. The Art Colony will be open from 9 a.m.-noon on Wednesdays and Thursdays for anyone wishing to view the art work in person. Private showings are available by appointment only, please call (217) 264-4588. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. All purchases can be made online and arrangements to pick up the art work will be scheduled.
Kate Meehling’s love of art began in elementary school from her art teacher Ethel Hurst. She loved and enjoyed art till the end. Kate was one of the original artists in Marshall who started the Marshall Art League in 1965. They would meet on Tuesdays. She and other members of the Marshall Art League would go to Paris, Illinois and paint with Mildred Stewart.
In 1969, she entered the WED Art program at St. Mary of the Woods studying painting and art history for a semester. She was awarded countless prizes in the Clark County Extension Town & County art shows. In 1985, she earned credit in Humanities Through the Arts, offered on TV by Lakeland College, also took drawing classes through Lake Land College Extension at the High School.
She was elected and served on the Sheldon Swope Art Museum Board of Trustee from 1980-1993. Kate, in 2009 was one of the founding board members of Gaslight Art Colony. She served as vice president and remained on the board as an honorary board member.
For more information about membership, contact the Art Colony at (217) 293-1050 or gaslightartcolony@gmail.com. Members will be emailed direct links to view the virtual shows and will be kept updated on their latest news and events.
