Gaslight Art Colony presents 'All Dressed Up' exhibit and artist reception

MARSHALL — Gaslight Art Colony will be hosting an artist reception from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, April 16, with an exhibition showcasing art work of Sujata Gopalan.

Visitors are invited to meet the artist and ask her about her artwork. There will be light refreshments and a free drawing to win original art work. Admission at Gaslight is free.

Gopalan was born in India and immigrated with her family to the United States at the age of three.

Her parents came to the United States to study at Washington University in St. Louis, and then both went on to become academicians at various institutions in the Midwest.

She first attended Boston University as a painting student, but decided to study printmaking after seeing a print retrospective at the Art Institute of Chicago one summer. She returned to Indiana to study with Marvin Lowe, Rudy Pozzati, and Wendy Calman at Indiana University, and then went on to complete and MFA in printmaking at Louisiana State University.

She has been a professor of art at Southeastern Louisiana University, Eastern Illinois University, and John Herron School of Art. She currently owns and operates LotusHouse Press in Terre Haute.

Gopalan's art will be on display through May 14 during regular business hours, which are 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Thursdays.

Gaslight Art Colony is located at 516 Archer Ave. in Marshall.

