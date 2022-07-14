Gaslight Art Colony presents artwork of Brenda Bender at exhibit, reception

MARSHALL — Gaslight Art Colony is excited to present the work of photographer Brenda Bender at an artist reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 16.

In a statement about her photos, Bender says, "I have been taking pictures since I was a young girl. My first pictures were in black and white of our pony, flowers, cows, and my Grandma Livvix on their farm. I also took pictures on a vacation to Michigan in the early 1970s.

"These are the things I still love to capture. Nature, beautiful scenery, and interesting people never cease to amaze me. Someone once asked me, 'Don’t you ever get enough pictures, Brenda?' The answer is no, because there is always something new and fascinating that I cannot live without a picture of. My true inspiration is God’s beautiful and fascinating creation."

Her artwork will remain on display until Aug. 13. Visit the Gaslight Art Colony during their regular business hours, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays.

Gaslight Art Colony is a Not-for-Profit organization dedicated to broadening an appreciation of the arts by providing opportunities that promote awareness, participation and understanding through fine arts exhibitions, classes and workshops.