Gaslight Art Colony presents Fiber Art Show

MARSHALL — The work of local artists will be featured at the Gaslight Art Colony's Fiber Arts Show from Aug. 20-Sept. 10.

This show opens with a reception for the artists from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. This show will feature many original art quilts, needle art, knitting and crocheting, weaving, paper art, jewelry and other arts made from natural or synthetic fibers.

The juried show will feature awards for best of show, first place, second place, third place and a special award sponsored by River City Art Association in honor of Valarie Funk. Awards will be presented during the reception at 6 p.m.  The gallery is at 516 Archer Ave.

Local youth compete in 4-H General Project’s Show

The juror will be artist Jamie Willis. Willis, of Mattoon, taught art in public schools for 30 years. Her masters’ work was in weaving and watercolor. She has pieces included in both private and public collections and has been quilting, studying and teaching fiber art since 1986.

Gaslight receptions are open to the public to view the display, meet inspiring artists and enjoy refreshments and conversation.

