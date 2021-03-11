Gaslight Art Colony seeking submissions for art show

MARSHALL — Gaslight Art Colony in Marshall is looking forward to their Colony Members’ Art Show and are inviting all members to submit their work.

All mediums are accepted. The show will include photography, jewelry, metalwork, ceramics, and all forms of paint and drawing and is a great opportunity to show and sell your artwork.

Entry forms for the show are available online at www.gaslightartcolony.com.

Three entries are allowed per artist. Entries should be dropped off March 16-18 at the Gaslight from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Artists can call (217) 264-4588 if another time is needed for drop off.

The Gaslight is currently enrolling new members. Individual yearly membership cost only $25. Student, family and other membership options are available on their website. Membership allows participation in two shows without any entry fee.

The Colony Show opens on Saturday, March 20, and runs through Saturday, April 10. The show can be viewed both virtually on their website and in-person at The Gallery. After the March 20 virtual opening, Gaslight will be opened for public viewing on Tuesdays, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Guests will be able to purchase artwork both online or at the Colony.