Gaslight Art Colony to feature photographers and painters at 'Side by Side' art show

MARSHALL — Gaslight Art Colony in Marshall has announced the details of its upcoming "Side- by-Side Show," featuring collaborations between painters and photographers.

The show will open on Saturday, June 19, with an artist reception from 5-8 p.m. The show will be available to view from June 19 to July 10 at the gallery.

The "Side-by-Side" exhibit features the pairing of photographers and artists to show their interpretation and renditions of the same scene or subject via their two distinct artistic points of view.

The artists and photographers work together on the scene or subject they both will used for their photo or painting. Each interpret and complete their version of the scene or subject in their own way. The two works then hang in the gallery side by side.

For information or questions about this show, contact the Gaslight Art Colony by email at gaslightartcolony@gmail.com or by phone at 217-293-1050.

Gaslight Art Colony is located at 516 Archer Avenue, Marshall. Their regular summer hours are Tuesdays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Thursdays from 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m..

The Side By Side exhibit will also be available to view as a slideshow on the Gaslight's webpage at www.gaslightartcolony.com, and on Facebook.

