Gaslight Art Colony to hold online art auction

MARSHALL — The Gaslight Art Colony will have an online art auction, allowing supporters from the Wabash Valley and beyond to purchase art items for themselves and friends, and at the same time, help support the Gaslight Art Colony.

Over 150 watercolor, oil and pastel originals and prints will be auctioned.

According to Jo Rich-Vadas, Curator, “Knowles Auction has been a tremendous supporter of the Colony and with their guidance, we are able to offer this Online Art Auction. We have not been able to do major fundraisers the past two years, so we are looking to this as unique way for our community and others to support the Gaslight Art Colony.” Proceeds from this event will be used for the day-to-day operations thus enabling the Colony to continue to offer the Marshall area opportunities to expand its appreciation of the local arts.

Preliminary viewing of the items for sale was during the Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce Chocolate Crawl. The official first viewing will be Saturday, Feb. 19, from 5-8 p.m. at the Gaslight Art Colony, 516 Archer Ave., Marshall. The auction will go live on Feb. 19 and run through March 5. Go to knowlesauctions.hibid.com to view and bid.

Gaslight Art Colony is also seeking new members for the 2022 exhibition season. Despite the difficult challenges all have faced this past year, they have been able to continue in their work to further the education and appreciation of the arts in the community.

In the coming year they hope to continue to hold in person classes and art openings. They will once again hold their Side-By-Side show, juried Fiber Art Show, and Children’s show, as well as feature new artists and classes. They also look forward to another holiday shopping experience at their Premiere in November.

Gaslight Art Colony can only achieve its goals with the assistance of donations from members of our community and beyond. Since their organization relies on the generosity of individuals, they ask the public to please renew or purchase a membership for 2022. All memberships are tax deductible.

As a member you receive discounts on classes, workshops, entry fees, and you’re eligible to enter colony shows.

Learn more at gaslightartcolony.com, Facebook, by email at gaslightartcolony@gmail.com or by calling 217-293-1050.

