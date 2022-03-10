Gaslight Art Colony to host first artist reception of the year

MARSHALL — Gaslight Art Colony in Marshall will be hosting the first art show and artist reception for 2022 on from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, March 19, an exhibition showcasing art work of Kari Rajkumar.

Join them for this exceptional display of realistic portrait art and to hear the stories behind the art pieces. All visitors are welcome to enjoy light refreshments, enter free drawing to win original art work and receive a coupon for Main Street Supper Club. Admission at Gaslight Art Colony is always free.

Rajkumar is a primarily self-taught artist living and working in the East Central Illinois/Wabash Valley area. She works in graphite, pastel, oils, and sometimes a bit of charcoal or watercolor.

In all her portraits, Rajkumar wishes to highlight qualities of the subject that capture and hold her attention the longest – be it quiet confidence, or integrity, or grace of movement; it is the goodness and uniqueness she sees in these individuals that compels her to memorialize it in her art. She also credits a deep love of nature, color, and history as strong influences.

Often, she is asked about the subjects of her portraits – which prompted the idea for this solo exhibit “Stories Behind the Faces”, a collection of works as varied as the subjects themselves.

The display will be available for viewing from March 19-April 9 during normal business hours.

Learn more at gaslightartcolony.com, Facebook, by email at gaslightartcolony@gmail.com or by calling 217-293-1050.

