Gaslight to Feature Rose Hulman art professor Soulaf Abas

MARSHALL — Gaslight Art Colony will feature Rose Hulman art professor Soulaf Abas at a special exhibit opening from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15.

An acclaimed artist, her work has been exhibited nationally and internationally. She also received numerous residencies and awards for her work like the Social Justice Residency in Santa Fe, N.M., and multiple grants from Indiana State University.

Soulaf was born and raised in Damascus, Syria. In 2008 she received her bachelors of fine arts from Indiana State. Then she returned to Syria and taught art at the Arab European University.

In 2010, Soulaf returned to Indiana State to get her masters. After she received her masters in painting in 2013, she taught part-time at Indiana State . She is currently the art professor at Rose Hulman Institute of Technology.

This exhibit will run from Oct. 15 to Nov. 12.

For more information about the art colony go to gaslightartcolony.com or visit its Facebook page.

