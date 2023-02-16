MARSHALL — Join the Gaslight Art Colony from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, to meet and greet Sandy Walker.

Walker's unique collection, “Of the Woods,” will be on display at the Colony thru March 11. Gypsy Queen Coffee and light refreshments will be served

"I’ve always been a lover of paint. I vividly remember the excitement I felt opening that rectangular tin filled with round cakes of watercolor paint in elementary school. From that point on, I have desired to explore and express within the inviting purity of paint," Walker said about her art.

"In 2015 I began to develop a body of work called 'Of the Woods.' These pieces began as watercolor paintings and evolved into mixed media. With these pieces I hoped to provide a place of visual solace, so that, like the tallest trees, one may reach up to the heavens. I was originally inspired to do this series when we relocated to a wooded property in rural Indiana. I began going out to the woods to paint, draw, think and pray."

Gaslight is a nonprofit, volunteer-based organization, dedicated in promoting awareness, participation and understanding of the arts. All shows free and open to the public.

For more information about the art colony go to gaslightartcolony.com or visit its Facebook page.