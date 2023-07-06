MARSHALL — The Gaslight Art Colony will present a summer exhibit, titled “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” featuring three Central Illinois artists, with a show opening and artists reception from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, July 15.

The show, featuring artists Jill Hill, Carolyn Owen Sommer and Paula Trojan, will be on display through Aug. 12.

Jan Sorenson Hill grew up downstate Illinois, the fourth child of nine. She believes she inherited the gift of creativity from her parents, as their joviality showed her that every problem could be solved with creativity. Painting gives her an outlet to express any subject matter with an infinite variety of techniques.

Carolyn Owen Sommer is a Springfield artist, working in mixed media and watercolor. She has exhibited artwork in Chicago, Denver, New York and St. Louis. She was chosen as a National Park Artist in Residence, twice, and says teaching and demonstrating art to others gives her great joy. She has a BFA from Bradley University and has taken numerous professional workshops.

Paula Clark Trojahn lived in Kentucky for many years and taught art in public schools. She attended some out-of-state art workshops and learned to use watercolor in experimental ways such as combining watercolor with other media or painting watercolor on canvas. During this time, she participated in various art fairs and juried exhibits with the Kentucky Watercolor Society, the Lexington Art League, and exhibits with the Kentucky Arts Council. Upon moving to Illinois, she joined the Sangamon Watercolor Society, where she currently serves as president.

For more information about the art colony, go to gaslightartcolony.com or visit its Facebook page.