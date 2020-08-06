Gaslight will host actual and virtual Art Shows

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MARSHALL — Gaslight Art Colony Board members recently met to discuss plans for their upcoming Fall Art Shows. They are very excited to move in a new direction that allows not only colony members, but all art enthusiasts to view the work of their local artists. Visitor will be allowed to view the art at Gaslight by following the social distance guidelines, and also be able to view the art online.

Their upcoming September show is a special memorial tribute to Kate Meehling. Kate’s virtual opening reception is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19th. A virtual display of the show will be on Facebook and on Gaslight’s website, www.gaslightartcolony.com. The Facebook display will include a live chat session during this reception. The family will be available to answer questions about the art pieces. Kate’s show will be on display at the gallery Sept. 19-Oct 10. More information about viewing the show will be released at a later date.

Gaslight is also pleased to announce two more 2020 Art Shows scheduled for October and November. The River City Art Association will display art work and offer a virtual show Oct. 17-Nov 14. Ann Chalos-McAleese and Andrew McAleese, talented glass artists from Terre Haute, will also showcase their work at Gaslight and offer a virtual show from November 21- Dec. 12.