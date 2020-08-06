Gaslight will host actual and virtual Art Shows

MARSHALL — Gaslight Art Colony Board members recently met to discuss plans for their upcoming Fall Art Shows. They are very excited to move in a new direction that allows not only colony members, but all art enthusiasts to view the work of their local artists. Visitor will be allowed to view the art at Gaslight by following the social distance guidelines, and also be able to view the art online.
Their upcoming September show is a special memorial tribute to Kate Meehling. Kate’s virtual opening reception is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19th. A virtual display of the show will be on Facebook and on Gaslight’s website, www.gaslightartcolony.com. The Facebook display will include a live chat session during this reception. The family will be available to answer questions about the art pieces. Kate’s show will be on display at the gallery Sept. 19-Oct 10. More information about viewing the show will be released at a later date.
Gaslight is also pleased to announce two more 2020 Art Shows scheduled for October and November. The River City Art Association will display art work and offer a virtual show Oct. 17-Nov 14. Ann Chalos-McAleese and Andrew McAleese, talented glass artists from Terre Haute, will also showcase their work at Gaslight and offer a virtual show from November 21- Dec. 12.
Gaslight Art Colony is a non-for-profit organization dedicated in promoting awareness, participation and understanding of the arts. Bringing artists to the community with their art displays is a unique feature that Gaslight is proud to bring to Marshall. They offer scholarships and awards to students that enjoy art and hope to pursue a career in visual arts.
Gaslight Art Colony is currently accepting membership renewals and welcomes new members to join their growing roster of over 120 members. Anyone with an appreciation for art or an interest in exploring their artistic talents would benefit as a member. Their website can accept membership sign up and payments. Gaslight hopes to resume small group classes in the future.
For more information about membership, please contact the Art Colony at 217-293-1050 or gaslightartcolony@gmail.com. Members will be emailed direct links to view the virtual shows and will be kept updated on their latest news and events.
