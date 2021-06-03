Jukebox Saturday Night to bring Big Band music to Effingham Performance Center

EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Performance Center will present a night of Big Band music featuring Glenn Miller Production’s Jukebox Saturday Night.

Jukebox Saturday Night, which will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 26, is a musical review of the great Big Bands during the 1930s, 40s and 50s.

“With over 60 years of successfully managing the World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra, Glenn Miller Productions knows how to swing,” said Kim Jansen, executive director of the theater. “Our patrons can expect the same quality as the Glenn Miller Orchestra while hearing the biggest and best hits of the Big Band Era.”

The performance will celebrate America’s Swing Era featuring the greatest hits recorded by Glenn Miller, Duke Ellington, Tommy and Jimmy Dorsey, Count Basie, Benny Goodman, Jimmie Lunceford, Artie Shaw, Harry James, Les Brown, Woody Herman and many others. Featured performers of this ensemble are veterans from some of the name bands, as well.

Tickets for the show are $36 for Top Tier; $26 for Level A; and $21 for Level B. Tickets can be purchased at the Box Office, by phone at 217-540-2788, or online at www.ticketmaster.com/epc.

