Keepers of the Arts hosts Nancy Noel exhibit

SHELBYVILLE — The Nancy Noel Show of original oil paintings and prints is now featured at Flourishes Gallery and Studios in downtown Shelbyville, an activity of Keepers of the Arts.

Housed in the gallery space, they will have a formal opening of the show to the public from 5-7 p.m. Friday, July 16. Owners of the works will be present to talk to attendees about the artist. Flourishes is located at 140 1/2 E. Main with access by both stairs and elevator.

Shelbyville native Ruth Firnhaber Linn was a personal friend with and a patron of Nancy Noel, an artist in the Indianapolis area, where she lived for many years.

Ruth’s collection of Nancy’s originals and prints were willed to Bolinger and Firnhaber families currently living in Shelbyville upon her death in December 2019.

Nancy Noel is an internationally known artist of paintings of children and animals, known professionally as “N. A. Noel.” She painted the innocence of youth, frequently adding angel wings. She earned an art degree from Mount St. Joseph University in Cincinnati and opened her first gallery 1971. She painted more than 1,000 originals works and published eight books

For more information, email keepersofthearts@gmail.com or call 217-827-5690.

