Keepers of the Arts to hold children's storytelling event

SHELBYVILLE — Children in grades K-5 are invited to a free activity planned by Keepers of the Arts at Flourishes Gallery and Studios at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 18.

Tom Rood and Debbie Borries will entertain through the art of storytelling, each in their own ways.

Rood, a retired Shelbyville elementary grade teacher, will read and act out a story that he has written for his grandchildren titled “Looky Looky I’m Playin’ Hooky.”

Borries, “The Story Lady,” will present another age-appropriate story to the audience. Parents or guardians are encouraged to accompany the children.

This event will last approximately an hour. The stairs or elevator at Flourishes, located at 140 1/2 E. Main, Shelbyville, will take you to the Beaux Arts Ballroom for the presentation. Participants are also welcome to view the art exhibits in the Ballroom, Gallery, Upper Lobby, and Theme Hall while visiting.

For more information, email keepersofthearts@gmail.com or call 217-827-5690.

