Lake Land College artist showcased at Effingham Public Library

EFFINGHAM — The Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library is excited to host local artist and Effingham native, Abby Hartke.

“I’ve always been drawn to all the colors of the world and how they are used in everyday life and with that, how they aren’t.”

Abby is currently studying art at Lake Land College and intends to continue her education at Eastern Illinois University studying graphic design.

Most of the pieces included here are from assignments she completed in her first three semesters at Lake Land College.

For information, call the library at 217-342-2464 or email info@effinghamlibrary.org.

