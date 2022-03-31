 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Las Cafeteras to perform at Dounda Fine Arts Center

CHARLESTON — Join the Doudna Fine Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7, for a concert featuring Las Cafeteras.

Las Cafeteras have taken the music scene by storm with their infectious live performances and have crossed many genres and borders along the way. Their electric sound and energy have taken them around the world playing shows from Bonnaroo to the Hollywood Bowl, WOMAD New Zealand to Montreal Jazz, and beyond.

Born and raised east of the Los Angeles River, Las Cafeteras are remixing roots music as modern-day troubadours. They are a sonic explosion of Afro-Mexican rhythms, electronic beats and powerful rhymes that document stories of a community seeking to "build a world where many will fit."

For tickets, call the Doudna Fine Arts Center Box Office at 217-581-3110. The Box Office is open Tuesday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Friday, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and one hour prior to every ticketed event. You can also visit doudnatix.com.

