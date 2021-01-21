Lincoln Presidential Library joins with State Board of Education for art contest

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois children can showcase their artistic talents and consider the importance of art in our lives, thanks to a statewide art contest sponsored by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum and the Illinois State Board of Education.

The theme of the contest is “Art Surrounds Us.” Illinois students from kindergarten through high school are encouraged to use their imaginations to create original works of art reflecting what the theme means to them.

Judging will occur across four levels: K-2, 3-5, 6-8, and 9-12. In each level a winner and three runners-up will be selected, and one piece will be selected as “Best in Show.”

The 16 top designs will be displayed by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, and a single winner will be used as a poster sent to all schools during Illinois Arts Education Week, March 15-19.

Artwork may be submitted through Feb. 12. The winners will be announced in conjunction with Illinois Arts Education Week.