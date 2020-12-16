Little Theatre-On the Square alums come together virtually for holiday performance

SULLIVAN — Christmas is traditionally a special time for Sullivan’s Little Theatre-On the Square, and the staff, directors and performers weren’t going to let a pandemic stop them from presenting a holiday show.
To show how much they miss their audiences, the Little Theatre created a Virtual Christmas Card this year.
“We get to see what happens when people try to do a Christmas show from their living rooms,” said Little Theatre’s Executive Director John Stephens.
Audiences can log onto the Little Theatre website for instructions until Jan. 1 to view current clips of more than 50 alumni performers familiar with the local stage.
The idea for the Christmas Card was created after a conversation with Stephens and the Little Theatre associate artistic director Therese Kincade. “And we just concocted this story,” Stephens said.
The show gives the audience a journey of the magical Christmas cards found among Stephens’ loved ones. Various actors immediately transform from workout clothes and pajamas to full hair and makeup ready for the stage.
More than 50 actors agreed to contribute to the performance. “I just put in a lot of phone calls,” Stephens said.
Little Theatre alumni and staff, including actors, videographers, songwriters, and editors, created the show. Some of the actors known for Little Theatre performances, such as Lexie Sharp, Jordan Seifert, John McAvaney, Mandy Modic, Leah Berry and Andy Frank, recorded their performances from their homes across the country. “We also have 13 children from our Future Stars program who took part in it,” Stephens said.
Songwriter Andy Hudson, pianist Julie McClarey-Smith and other musicians participated by contributing music.
The 43-minute video has 13 popular holiday songs performed throughout. Songs such as “Jingle Bells,” “All I want for Christmas is You,” “We need a Little Christmas,” and “The Man with the Bag,” are made into versions only Little Theatre casts could dream up.
For a special performance, the entire cast joins Stephens for the classic hymn “It is Well with my Soul.”
“All of them sing back up with me in these amazing harmonies,” Stephens said.
The Christmas Card is Little Theatre’s first virtual show. “And it is my first time editing,” Stephens said.
The directors were given the tools to create a professional production. “I’m pretty proud of it,” he said.
The future is still unsure for the professional theater company. A full summer season is the goal. “Worse case scenario, a late start to the season,” Stephens said. “I’m trying to be optimistic.”
