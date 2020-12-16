Little Theatre-On the Square alums come together virtually for holiday performance

SULLIVAN — Christmas is traditionally a special time for Sullivan’s Little Theatre-On the Square, and the staff, directors and performers weren’t going to let a pandemic stop them from presenting a holiday show.

To show how much they miss their audiences, the Little Theatre created a Virtual Christmas Card this year.

“We get to see what happens when people try to do a Christmas show from their living rooms,” said Little Theatre’s Executive Director John Stephens.

Audiences can log onto the Little Theatre website for instructions until Jan. 1 to view current clips of more than 50 alumni performers familiar with the local stage.

The idea for the Christmas Card was created after a conversation with Stephens and the Little Theatre associate artistic director Therese Kincade. “And we just concocted this story,” Stephens said.

The show gives the audience a journey of the magical Christmas cards found among Stephens’ loved ones. Various actors immediately transform from workout clothes and pajamas to full hair and makeup ready for the stage.